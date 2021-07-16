Springfield undercover operations leads to arrest of 14 “John’s”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourteen men have been arrested following two undercover prostitution stings involving the Massachusetts State Police.
On Tuesday June 29th and Thursday July 15th, members of the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotic’s Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Hampden County Sherriff’s Department, and Hampden County Narcotics Task Force conducted the sting.
Officials used a combination of undercover police officers and state troopers to make the arrests.
On Tuesday June 29th, these men were arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee:
- 45 year old Julio Barrios of Springfield
- 47 year old Jose Diaz of Springfield
- 80 year old Homer Gebo of Holyoke
- 34 year old Marcin Syper of Springfield
- 47 year old Luis Rentas-Ocana of Springfield
- 50 year old Wilfredo Martinez of Springfield
- 28 year old Daquiri Lowe of Springfield
- 31 year old Andre Tilghman of Vernon, CT
- 42 year old Felix Vargas of Holyoke
On Thursday July 15th, these men were arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee:
- 25 year old James Mbugua of Worcester
- 47 year old Craig Roy of Springfield
- 31 year old Carlos Reyes of Holyoke
- 42 year old Felix Vargas of Holyoke
- 45 year old Shellie Spencer of Agawam
Reyes and Vargas were in the same car and face additional charges related to drug possession and tampering with evidence.