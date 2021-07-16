Springfield undercover operations leads to arrest of 14 “John’s”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourteen men have been arrested following two undercover prostitution stings involving the Massachusetts State Police.

MUG SHOTS: Provided by Springfield Police Department

On Tuesday June 29th and Thursday July 15th, members of the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotic’s Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Hampden County Sherriff’s Department, and Hampden County Narcotics Task Force conducted the sting.

Officials used a combination of undercover police officers and state troopers to make the arrests.

On Tuesday June 29th, these men were arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee:

45 year old Julio Barrios of Springfield

47 year old Jose Diaz of Springfield

80 year old Homer Gebo of Holyoke

34 year old Marcin Syper of Springfield

47 year old Luis Rentas-Ocana of Springfield

50 year old Wilfredo Martinez of Springfield

28 year old Daquiri Lowe of Springfield

31 year old Andre Tilghman of Vernon, CT

42 year old Felix Vargas of Holyoke

On Thursday July 15th, these men were arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee:

25 year old James Mbugua of Worcester

47 year old Craig Roy of Springfield

31 year old Carlos Reyes of Holyoke

42 year old Felix Vargas of Holyoke

45 year old Shellie Spencer of Agawam

Reyes and Vargas were in the same car and face additional charges related to drug possession and tampering with evidence.