SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield continued its celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday.

Monday’s event was all about living the legacy and continuing the dream. Event organizers wanted the community to come together and embrace the spirit of hope and unity in memory of the late reverend king.

The Springfield Community brought their voices together to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “The importance of this event is the unity and togetherness bringing all walks of life to Springfield, white, black, brown, pink, or blue, together to celebrate Dr. King,” stated Representative Bud Williams.

Local artists lending their gifts to start a community dialogue on a variety of issues through a multitude of artistic mediums to commemorate King’s legacy. Williams adding, “Music was huge, poetry was huge, it was a way of expressing yourself and softening the pain of racism and discrimination but the ironic thing today, is that you have all the going people, white and black together, unity in the community, that’s what Dr. King stood for.”

Dr. King’s immortal words were never far from the hearts of the hundreds of people who filled the MassMutual Center. This event is a sober reminder of what we’ve accomplished so far and the work that still needs to be done.

“We’ve come a mighty long way for black people,” Williams says. “First African American president, a vice president who’s African American, and all the other milestones we made, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Alysia Cutting of Springfield, told 22News, “I hope that we take this not just as a day. It’s a day of service but as an opportunity for us to go out and live it when it matters so when we are faced with an opportunity to be divided, that we remember today and say- nope, we have a chance to make a positive change in the world, and to do it right here in western Mass.”

The Springfield Community hopes that they can use these lessons and teachings to stand in solidarity.