(WWLP) – The American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms and offering in-home fire safety education for the entire month of May.

Any Massachusetts resident can get a free smoke alarm installed 365 days a year, but this month they are stepping up efforts in five vulnerable communities, including Springfield.

“Our goal is to save lives,” said Kelly Isenor, Director of Communications for the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “Every day, our disaster action teams are responding to home fires around the Commonwealth. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

Anyone interested can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-564-1234, to schedule an appointment.

During the visits, Red Cross volunteers will share information on how to prevent home fires. They are also looking for volunteers to conduct those visits. Volunteers will install 200 smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families.

“Most people don’t realize they only have two minutes to escape a home fire — and that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years,” Isenor said. “Taking action with this knowledge can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”

Since its launch in October 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has saved 1,275 lives. Over 980,000 households have been made safer by the installation of 2.3 million smoke alarms as part of the campaign.