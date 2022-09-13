SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Springfield’s Ward 5 will be going to the polls Tuesday to choose a new city councilor.

Voters will choose between mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce and former labor organizer Ed Collins in the special election. The two candidates were the top vote-getters in a seven-way preliminary election in August.

The council seat representing Ward 5, which includes portions of the Pine Point, Sixteen Acres, and Upper Hill neighborhoods, was vacated by former City Council President Marcus Williams, who resigned in June.

Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. 22News will have the results on WWLP.com and on the 22News Mobile App, and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00.