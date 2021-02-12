Springfield Water and Sewer Commission issues scam warning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is warning residents that scammers are posing as commission employees in order to gain unlawful entry onto a property, to collect illicit payments, or as a way to make a sales pitch.

Customers are advised that Commission employees almost never arrive unannounced at a home to perform work. Below are important reminders for customers to protect their family and property:

· In almost all cases, Commission work is performed by appointment. In rare circumstances, Commission employees may visit a property unannounced due to a water or sewer emergency.

· Do not allow anyone who claims to be a Commission employee into your home or on your property without first checking their official Springfield Water and Sewer Commission identification card. The backs of the cards include a number you may call to verify employment with the Commission.

· Commission employees drive blue or white vehicles with official blue license plates, and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission seal is displayed on the vehicle.

· You may contact 413-452-1309 to verify that an employee works at SWSC, and/or you may call Customer Service at 413-310-3501, during normal business hours, 7:00 AM -3:30 PM, to verify that the employee is scheduled to perform work at your property.

· Payments and other account transactions are only accepted by mail or on-line. Commission employees never ask for payments or money transfers while at a customer’s home.

· If you suspect that an individual is unlawfully posing as a Commission employee, do not allow them access to your property and contact your police department.

· The Commission has more information about utility scams on its website.

The commission has also received reports that new homeowners in Springfield may be targeted in this most recent water and sewer utility scam. New homeowners in Springfield, who may not yet be familiar with the Commission and its water and sewer services and repairs, should visit the Commission’s website or contact the Customer Service Department by calling 413-452-1300 or emailing info@waterandsewer.org, with any questions related to their water and sewer account.