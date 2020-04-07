Springfield water still exceeds contaminant limit, but progress is being made

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission notified its customers of an excess of a contaminant in its drinking water Monday.

Drinking water samples taken by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission on March 3 found an excess level of HAA5, or haloacetic acid. However, they note that the most recent results show a significant reduction in the levels from previous samples.

That’s due to changes in the water quality of the Cobble Mountain Reservoir, which acts as a water supply, and other measures implemented by the commission. This is an ongoing issue, and is one the commission is working on a long-term fix for.

This contaminant is not an immediate health risk, and Springfield water customers can continue to use and consume the water normally. The reason HAA5 is measured and regulated is because studies found the consumption of the contaminant can lead to potential health risks, but that it takes many years — decades or even a lifetime, according to the commission.

HAA5, or haloacetic acids, form when chlorine reacts with natural matter found in surface water supplies, like the commission’s Cobble Mountain Reservoir. The next sampling will happen in June.

The commission said that residents with fragile health problems can contact their doctor about any precautionary measures.