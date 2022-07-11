SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park returns Monday with showtimes in four different parks each week.

The event was first held last year and is now returning with new movies on large inflatable screens.

Screenings will run every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All shows start at 8:15 in the evening and admission is free.

The first movie to premiere this week will be Disney’s “Encanto”. Next week the featured movie will be “Sing 2” and “Space Jam 2” starts July 25.

Full Movie Schedule

Monday, July 11: Marshall Roy Park, “Encanto”

Wednesday, July 13: Calhoun Park, “Encanto”

Thursday, July 14: Myrtle Street Park, “Encanto”

Friday, July 15: Nathan Bill Park, “Encanto”

Monday, July 18: Marshall Roy Park, “Sing 2″

Wednesday, July 20: Calhoun Park, “Sing 2″

Thursday, July 21: Myrtle Street Park, “Sing 2″

Friday, July 22: Nathan Bill Park, “Sing 2″

Monday, July 25: Marshall Roy Park, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Wednesday, July 27, Calhoun Park, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Thursday, July 28, Myrtle Street Park, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”