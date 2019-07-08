Springfield Worthington Street homicide victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man stabbed to death on Worthington Street in Springfield on July 3 has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 28-year-old Luis Fernandez, of Springfield.

Springfield police officers were called to 999 Worthington Street just before 2:00 a.m. on July 3 for a report of a man with severe injuries. Fernandez was rushed to Baystate Medical Center but did not survive.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the DA’s Murder Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly stabbing.