Springfield’s Bolden Park ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local officials attended the Bolden Park ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Samuel Bolden Park.

The park was created in memory of Samuel A. Bolden of Springfield, who was praised as a strong supporter of youth sports and activities in the Mason Square area. The new Bolden Park will be a great draw for soccer and football games, as well as expose Springfield residents and visitors to the diverse local vendors that make up the City of Springfield.

Della Blake, the daughter of Samuel Bolden told 22News, “He had a heart and he loved people, so regardless of the differences you may have had with him, the differences was based on him being a person that cared and he had passion about everything that was important to him and what was important to the community.”

Bolden’s obituary in January had asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to any youth sports organization in Sam’s name.