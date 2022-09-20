SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took just one week for the Bright Nights 5k road race to sell out!

Registration for the popular event opened last Monday at midnight and is now closed with 500 runners registered for the seasonal fun run. During the event, participants race through the Bright Nights light displays in Forest Park.

Runners will start off under the Seuss Land arch, and make their way towards the Poinsettia Candles by Route 5, eventually making their way back to the starting arch. This year’s road race is being held on November 28.