Springfield’s downtown Farmers’ Market begins Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The downtown Springfield Farmers’ Market is set to begin it’s 6th season Friday.

This year the market has moved to a new location at Duryea Way and Stearns Square and will take place every Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September. Learn more about the Downtown Springfield Farmers’ Market and other events happening in downtown Springfield at the Springfield Downtown website.

Downtown residents, workers and shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce and other farm products from local vendors including Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods offering fresh produce, plants, and more; The Farm Shop & Café from Hadley, offering seasonal fruits, vegetables and meat and cheese shares; and The Flower Shed will have succulents, planting workshops, fresh cut flowers later in the season.