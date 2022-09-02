SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t begin for another couple of weeks, but it was on full display in downtown Springfield. There was lots of dancing and music of Puerto Rico to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage at Springfield’s Union Station Friday evening.

Mydalis Vera of the Hispanic American Library said, “We were lucky to be able to host this for this first time. We weren’t sure how this was going to go, but we knew we wanted to provide the community with a cultural outlet and that is exactly what we are doing.”

There are plenty of events planned for Hispanic Heritage month, including events from the Gandara Center in Springfield, which provides services in the Hispanic community.