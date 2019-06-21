Springfield’s first African-American City Clerk nominated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has nominated their first African-American City Clerk.

Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, made the announcement Thursday that current Associate Solicitor and Attorney to the City Council, Tasheena Davis, has been nominated for the position.

Sarno said Davis’ nomination comes after City Clerk, Attorney Anthony Wilson, announced his departure from the position. Wilson will leave the position at the end of July to become the City Clerk for the City of Cambridge.

If confirmed by the City Counil, Sarno said Davis will begin her duties as City clerk in mid-August.

However Springfield City Councilor, Orlando Ramos, said the decision is not the mayor’s to make.

“Mayor Sarno often refers to the City Charter, and so he should know that the Charter states that the City Clerk is appointed by the City Council,” Ramos said.

City Council President, Justin Hurst, also issued a statement saying it was outside of Sarno’s power as mayor to appoint anyone to the position.

His statement reads:

While I appreciate the Mayor’s nomination of Attorney Tasheena Davis as the next City Clerk, it outside of his power as Mayor to appoint anyone to this position. In 2004, a Special Act was passed by the City Council and signed by the Mayor of Springfield to have the City Council elect the City Clerk. This Special Act was approved by the state legislature and is now the law of the land. Attorney Davis, who I think is a great candidate, will have to go through the same process as every other individual interested in the position. As noted in my previous press release, that process for selecting the next City Clerk will be determined by a 3-member committee chaired by Councilor Orlando Ramos with Councilors Marcus Williams and Michael Fenton also serving as members. They will ultimately bring forth one individual from that process to be voted on by the entire City Council. I will ensure that the committee is aware of the Mayor’s recommendation.

Sarno issued the following statement in response: