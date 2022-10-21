SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno will join the DPW, to announce the expansion of road improvement projects on Rifle Street.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank City Councilor Melvin Edwards, Linda Bartlett from the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council, and all the residents who shared their concerns with me and my dedicated city team. My administration has and continues to do neighborhood walks with all of our neighborhood councils to hear directly from them about their concerns and what they would like to see addressed to enhance their quality of life. When Councilor Edwards and the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council put forth their Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund application to expand the current Rifle Street project to include sidewalk improvements, it was a no-brainer. I created this vital funding source to help ensure that our neighborhood councils, which are at the core of our neighborhood live, have the resources to partner with the city to help address important issues such as housing, pedestrian and complete streets infrastructure, services, and more.”

“I am proud of my administration’s continued efforts in enhancing and improving roadway and pedestrian projects across our city,” Mayor Sarno added. “Working with Councilor Edwards and the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council, we have completed numerous neighborhood projects including roadway improvements on Rifle Street, Allen Street, Central Street, and Hickory Street; the Watershops Dam project; new market-rate housing units on Central Street; the Six Corners roundabout roadway; the new state-of-the-art Elias Brookings School and the reuse of the old historic Brookings School into much-needed affordable workforce development housing units, just to name a few.”

Councilor Edwards stated, “I appreciate the administration for listening to the concerns of the neighborhood. Safety is paramount for our residents and I want to thank Mayor Sarno and the city team for taking the time and walking through the area to see first-hand the need for this project. As the neighborhood council president and Ward 3 City Councilor, we deeply appreciate the administration’s continued efforts in advancing these much-needed roadway improvement projects throughout our city, especially in the Maple High Six Corners neighborhood.”

The project on Rifle Street is to include the installation of sidewalks. A Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund application was submitted to expand the current roadway improvement project.

“The expansion of the Rifle Street project will complete the corridor project of roadway improvements that have already been done on Central Street, Hickory Street, and Allen Street by the Watershops Pond,” Councilor Edwards continued. “Again, I want to thank the administration. There have been several significant improvements in our neighborhood including the Six Corners roundabout, new homes being built, and our new Brookings School. I will continue to work together with Mayor Sarno and the city team as we continue to move our Maple High Six Corners neighborhood and all of Springfield forward.”

Previous roadway and pedestrian improvements were made to Central Street, Hickory Street, and Allen Street. The city of Springfield is in the process of making road and pedestrian improvements around the city.