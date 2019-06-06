Springfield’s newly rehabilitated housing named after E. Henry Twiggs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran civil rights leader and Springfield community activist E. Henry Triggs added to his laurels on Thursday.

Recently rehabilitated housing was named in his honor and Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez was the first to congratulate Twiggs.

The developer of the newly rehabilitated multi-family homes in Springfield’s upper hill neighborhood has been named the E. Henry Twiggs Estates.

Twiggs, a city councilor for the past decade told 22News his passion has always been more affordable housing in the city.

“It’s very important that we do housing, they take it upon themselves to show folks how it should be done,” said Twiggs.

The rehabbed homes at Gunn Square Park named in Twiggs’ honor, are part of the home city development’s. Sixty recently improved homes throughout the cities bay and upper hill neighborhoods, an undertaking that cost $40 million.