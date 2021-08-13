Springfield’s pancake breakfast event to offer COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield announced that in addition to the flapjack feast, they’ll also be serving up COVID-19 vaccines.

Baystate Health will be administering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in front of Monarch Place. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a goody bag, including two tickets to Six Flags New England.

In Court Square, Caring Health Center will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Recipients will receive a $25 gift card to Big Y, Stop & Shop, or Walgreens.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancakes, syrup, bacon, milk, juice, coffee, and water are free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will serve as the Honorary Chair. “Growing up in Springfield, I have fond memories of attending the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast with my dad,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated. “It is an honor to be named Honorary Chair and be a part of this year’s breakfast, especially as it returns to downtown Springfield after the pandemic. I hope many families from the region create their own memories and join me at the famous World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield on August 21st.”

On Bruce Landon Way, Mayor Domenic Sarno, District Attorney Anthony Gullini, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, Zito and Suzanne from Mix 93.1 FM, and other distinguished guests will speak at 9:30 a.m.

“We have been waiting more than two years to serve the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and honor Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “We have received an overwhelming response from sponsors, donors, and volunteers. It is clear that the community is eager to celebrate and come together for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.”

“The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is back! I am thrilled that we are now able to hold this record-breaking event that we look forward to with the Spirit of Springfield every year,” said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. “The pancake breakfast has become a favorite Springfield tradition and also draws thousands of people from throughout the region to our downtown. We can now safely come together to celebrate after much hard work and patience over the last year. I look forward to the scent of maple syrup in the air seeing bright smiles throughout our downtown Springfield once again.”

Kids can enjoy Dr. Seuss storytelling, arts and crafts with the Springfield Museums at Monarch Place. Characters from Six Flags New England and Boomer from the Springfield Thunderbirds will be greeting guests along Main Street.