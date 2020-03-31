Springfield’s spring temperatures are heating up: What that means for your outdoor allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Seasonal temperatures continue to increase with climate change, and that includes right here in Western Massachusetts.

According to Climate Central research, the springtime average temperature has increased in Springfield from the 1970s until now. It doesn’t take a significant temperature increase to feel the effects. The warmer the weather, the longer the pollen season, and the longer allergy sufferers sniffle and sneeze. That’s significant considering Springfield is one of the worst cities in the U.S. to live in with spring allergies.

And at this time, while Massachusetts residents deal with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, it’s important to recognize the difference between allergies and coronavirus symptoms. Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, nose, throat and ears, sneezing, congestion, runny nose and post nasal drip.

The CDC says the three primary coronavirus symptoms are fever, shortness of breath and a cough. But remember, these symptoms can take anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure to appear.