LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint Andrew’s Church of Longmeadow will be holding a celebratory party to honor the church’s 100 years of service.

“For 100 years, St. Andrew’s has been a part of the Longmeadow community, and generations of families have worshiped here,” said LaForest. “What better way to celebrate the occasion than to throw the church a birthday party? We are so excited for this chance to kick off summer and have fun celebrating our first 100 years as we look forward to the wonderful things we can do together for the next 100 years.”

Following Sunday morning’s 10:00 a.m. service, the celebration will commence on the front lawn of the church at 11:00 a.m.

Festive activities will include a bounce house for children, yard games and a chance to decorate your own cupcakes. Refreshments will be served, including traditional birthday treats.