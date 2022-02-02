St. Brigid’s raffle drawing at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish Cultural Center of New England raffled off two all-expense paid tickets to Ireland Tuesday night.

February 1st marks St. Brigid Day, also it’s the start of the spring season in Ireland. The cultural center uses the raffle to raise money for the non-profit. They’ve been holding the raffle for the past five years and this year they more than exceeded their fundraising goal. Raising $17,000, $5,000 over their goal.

“We do have a new chief advancement officer/director Laura Hurley. Laura has done a lot to put together the emails and getting a hold of people. Because of COVID it’s been really tough to get everybody together who has purchased in the past. So this year we’ve really outdone ourselves.” Debra Brady, ICC volunteer

The evening featured words from the Irish Cultural Center of New England’s President Sean Cahillane, and an Irish blessing from our Fulbright Scholar Réaltín McElhinney. Also included was a top prize of a trip for two to Ireland, second prize was a 14-karat gold St. Brigid’s Cross necklace from renowned Irish jeweler Brian de Staic and basket raffles, Irish food, and other entertainment.