NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A 19-year-old man from Holyoke is facing charges after driving into St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton late Friday night. 22News was at the cemetery with details on the extent of the damage.

“I mean these things happen, but if you look behind me, I’ve never seen a vehicle get through so much. I mean, the guy had to have been going at a high rate of speed, that’s all I gotta say,” expressed.

In that one section, you could still see the tire marks and damage in a clear path from that drunk driving incident a few nights ago. According to Northampton Police, at 1:42 a.m. Saturday morning, officers spotted a heavily damaged car on Bridge Road. They then found the driver, a 19-year-old man from Holyoke, appearing to be drunk.

The result was over 20 damaged headstones.

Chris Bailey of Dorsey Memorials told 22News, “The guess they say is that 28 in total were damaged, so I would say ballpark, anywhere between 75 and 120-thousand.”

Bailey said that whatever the assessment of the final cost of all the damage is, they plan on replacing the headstones at that cost. It is not their prerogative to profit off of something like this.

And while these events do happen from time to time unfortunately Dorsey Memorials told 22News that this is the worst damage they’ve ever seen, “It’s been 33 years in the industry sir, and no I have never seen any kind of damage like this, never,” added Bailey.

Officials revealed the Holyoke man was driving under the influence and arrested him under operating under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt, and speeding more than a reasonable amount.

One woman who was at the cemetery on Monday assessing the damage to her grandparent’s stone, and said this is about as awful of a story as she could remember.