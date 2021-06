UPDATE: One person has since been pronounced dead.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo – An officer involved shooting has led to a lockdown at St. Mary’s Hospital. The Grand Junction Police Department says no officers were injured, and there is no threat at this time. The suspect was injured in the shooting and has been transported to the hospital.

Heavy law enforcement presence at St Mary’s Pavilion after officer involved shooting. Officers are uninjured. Suspect transported with unknown extent of injuries. Suspect is only injured person known at this time. We are not looking for any other suspects. Incident is contained. pic.twitter.com/lzBP3cQI5R — Grand Junction PD (@GrandJunctionPD) June 25, 2021

