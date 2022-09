HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Committee will be announcing the 56th Citizenship Award Recipient this evening at the Elks Lodge in Holyoke.

The Citizenship Award is presented to a person or organization that has made substantial contributions to the Parade and the Parade Committee. This is ahead of the 70th St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19th and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race on March 18th.