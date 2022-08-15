HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee will announce Monday who is going to be the Grand Marshal.

The Grand Marshal of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is the highest honor given by the Parade Committee.

Each year, it’s given to a person of Irish Ancestry who has distinguished themselves as a loyal person to the Parade Committee, their career, their family and their heritage.

They will announce the new Grand Marshal at 6:00 p.m. Monday. The 70th annual parade is scheduled for March 19, 2023.