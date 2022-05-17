BOSTON (WWLP) – Many sectors are seeing the effect of what is being called the great resignation.

Many people throughout the Commonwealth rely on human service employees for their daily care. Unfortunately, providers across the state are struggling because of a workforce crisis.

The Human Service Workforce provides critical care across the state and includes everything from support for people with mental health disorders, to those experiencing homelessness, to those in residential care. This work can be challenging, but also rewarding. However, centers across the state are having issues retaining employees due in part to pay, causing a staffing crisis.

Michael Weekes, President and CEO of Providers’ Council said, “The incredible low pay that our sector provides, really does not provide an incentive for people to want to come to work in this sector, and for those who are in this sector, for them to stay.”

Due to a lack of staffing, an estimated 5,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities have not returned to their day programs. Other organizations are also feeling the effect.

Evan Kreke of Viability’s Star Light Center stated, “Instead of having a ten or fifteen-minute phone call where we’re, you know, where we’re able to solve problems and dig into some of the deeper issues going on in their lives, it might be a 2 or 3-minute check-in.”

Four human services organizations are joining forces to ask the Senate to allocate $581.6 million into their budget. This would be to raise the median hourly wage for direct care workers from $16.79 to $20.30. Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield is sponsoring this amendment.