(WWLP) – The federal reserve is taking steps to slow down inflation, but some economists are worried about an over-correction, causing stagflation.

Gas prices are climbing again locally. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of gas is up eight cents over the last week in Massachusetts, now at $4 and 22 cents.

The National Average is up to eight cents from a week ago, at $4 and 20 cents. After a few weeks of decline, this week’s jump had us back even with prices from one month ago and $1.50 higher than this time last year.