EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local teachers and parents are standing out over proposed budget cuts in Easthampton.

Members of the Easthampton Education Association participated in a standout ahead of Thursday night’s City Council meeting. They are unhappy about proposed cuts to the school committee budget set by Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

According to the Education Association, the Mayor has cut the proposed school committee budget by $560,000.

Clare Boyd, an Easthampton school district parent, told 22News, “We have to show up for our schools, we have to fund where our values are and our priorities in this community. Our students are in desperate need of support and so are our teachers, and we cant do that without funding.”

Allegedly, the mayor has also cut the personnel budget by over $360,000. This will lead to layoffs, larger class sizes, and kids not getting the proper services they need.