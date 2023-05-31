South Burlington, VT – The 10 best days of summer will look a lot different come the end of August. A favorite food of the fair won’t be returning. In a surprise announcement, South Burlington staple Al’s French Frys says it is parting ways with the Champlain Valley Fair.

Owner Bill Bissonette says being at the fair just doesn’t make sense with their current business model and rising costs. Al’s French Frys has had a booth at the fair since 1947. The fair said it enjoyed working with Al’s and is actively working to find new vendors to fill its booths.