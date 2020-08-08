Star lights recalled due to fire, shock hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A risk of fire and electrical shock has prompted a Minnesota-based company to recall roughly 50,000 lights.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Moravian star lights lack adequate minimum wire size and overcurrent protection. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recall involves a single style of the lights which came in two sizes (12″ and 21″) and had either incandescent or LED bulbs. They were sold online for about $20 from Nov. 2016 through Dec. 2019.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the lights and contact Hercules OEM Group for a free repair kit. The company can be reached at 800-626-8807 ext. 4340 during standard business hours or by email at recall@herculesoem.com. Visit its website for more information.

WD-40 Company has recalled its X-14 Mildew Stain Remover because pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation, according to the CPSC.

Only 16- and 32-ounce bottles are included in the recall. The CPSC says around 130,000 bottles were sold for $4 to $5 at various hardware and retail stores from March 2020 through July 2020.

Bottle Size Lot Code on Back of Bottle UPC 16 ounce 20052 O – 20063 O 041737260015 32 ounce 20062 O – 20127 O 041737260763

No injuries associated with the product have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the mildew stain remover and contact WD-40 for instructions on how to properly dispose of it or return it for a refund.

WD-40 can be reached toll-free at 877-598-5726 during standard business hours. Learn more about the recall here.