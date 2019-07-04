Star-Spangled Springfield to be back at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Now that renovations at Riverfront Park have been completed, Springfield’s Fourth of July fireworks will be back at their original home this year.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the park, to enjoy the fireworks and other festivities for the Fourth of July.

The show was held at Blunt Park last year while the renovations on Riverfront Park were being done.

Thursday’s Festivities kick off at 6:00 p.m.

The Grucci Brothers fireworks extravaganza will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News, the presence of Springfield’s 9-11 monument at Riverfront Park will help heighten the emotion of Springfield’s annual salute to America’s birthday.

Thursday’s fireworks are expected to last about a half an hour.

