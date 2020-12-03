Starbright Village to return bigger and brighter amid the pandemic

"I think this year, it's going to be appreciated even that much more, because of the difficulties that we've had to experience through 2020. We need Starbright Village."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Starbright Village will open back again this Thursday at dusk. Every December, for the last 33 years, its lights and wonder have brought joy to its residents. Director of City of Odessa’s Parks and Recreation, Steve Patton, says he hopes this season, it can bring a bit of hope.

“I think we’ve got a beautiful display — something to be proud of and for everybody to enjoy. Hopefully there will be a better 2021,” said Patton. “I think this year, it’s going to be appreciated even that much more, because of the difficulties that we’ve had to experience through 2020. We need Starbright Village.”

Due to the pandemic, yearly attractions like santa land will not be returning. Sidewalks will be wider and signs, encouraging masks and social distancing, will be scattered among the display.

“If we have the six to eight thousand capacity crowd that we usually have on the walkway, people don’t practice over several nights and observations of those people that don’t practice social distancing and wear their mask, we will consider closing the walkway down, and just limit it to drive-through only.”

While the yearly traditions may look a little different this year, Patton says he is excited the Permian Basin’s biggest attraction can keep its promise, and return to its community.

“Our new feature this year is the Crystal Tunnel of Lights. And if anything, the most excitement for me is to watch people go through it, and enjoy it in awe, and experience the season.”

Starbright Village will be open from 6PM to 11PM every single day until January 1st.