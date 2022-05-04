(WWLP) – The State Agency tasked with ensuring the safety of children in the state will release a report this morning on its investigation into how Massachusetts handled the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

She was last seen in 2019, when her biological father took custody after a time in Massachusetts foster care, but she wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

The circumstances of her custody has become an inter-state blame game between Massachusetts and New Hampshire authorities.

Wednesday’s report from the OCA will release the findings of a multi-system investigation into why her custody case, and disappearance, were handled poorly.