BOSTON (WWLP) – 22News has the current numbers for the State Auditor Race.

Methuen Democrat State Senator Diana Dizoglio takes the lead with 1,113,798 votes. She’s trailed by Republican Anthony Amore, who has 781,029 votes. Green-Rainbow candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca finished with 58,390 votes, Independent Dominic Giannone had 44,563 votes, and libertarian Daniel Riek had 42,335 votes.