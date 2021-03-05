State awarding nearly $40-million in COVID relief grants to Massachusetts businesses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Approximately $39.7 million has been awarded to 1,026 businesses across the state for COVID relief through the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC). This is the ninth round of COVID relief grants offered by MGCC.

So far, over $602 million in direct financial support has been provided to 13,346 businesses statewide through the program, including this most recent round of grants.

Among the industries that received the highest total number of grants this round are: 280 restaurants, bars, caterers, or food trucks; 207 personal services businesses; and 153 independent retailers.

Additionally, grants for this round were awarded to 295 minority-owned, and 406 women-owned, businesses; 295 recipients are located in Gateway Cities, and 329 businesses awarded grants have not received any prior aid.

“Understanding how important this grant program is to our strategy for economic recovery, it is critical to work closely with businesses to ensure anyone who applied and was eligible for an award can receive it,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy. “I want to express my deep gratitude to the team at MGCC for their diligence in working with program applicants seeking support. Thanks to their efforts, grant recipients for this round and the prior round are comprised entirely of eligible applicants who were able to provide all the necessary documentation to receive an award.”

This funding has been made available through a $668 million business relief fund set up in December, as well as a $50.8 million fund for small and diverse businesses included in the economic recovery package announced in October.