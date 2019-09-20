State awards $34-million in Community Development Block Grants

Flag of Massachusetts sticking in various american banknotes.(se

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has awarded $34 million to support a variety of housing, community and economic development projects in 63 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

The 2019 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will help rehabilitate more than 230 housing units, support twelve food pantries and provide funding for 19 infrastructure improvement projects. The funding will also support initiatives ranging from the provision of senior, youth, and veterans’ services to park renovations and small business technical assistance.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program is a competitive grant program authorized by Congress, funded under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, and designed to help small cities and towns meet a broad range of community development needs. Assistance is provided to qualifying cities and towns for projects that assist low and moderate-income residents, or revitalize blighted areas.

CDBG funds are allocated annually to the Commonwealth through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and administered by the MA Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Since 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded nearly $144 million in Community Development Block Grants to projects in more than 180 communities.

Western Massachusetts 2019 CDBG Grant Awardees:

Adams will receive $800,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to eight units and renovations to Russell Field.

Agawam will receive $550,000 for a housing authority modernization project and planning for North Agawam infrastructure improvements.

Amherst will receive $825,000 for East Hadley Road infrastructure improvements, housing pre-development assistance. Funding will also provide support for a food pantry, youth mentoring, adult literacy, immigrant services, and family stabilization services.

Buckland will receive $303,335 for infrastructure improvements to Williams Street and to support a food pantry.

Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield, and Worthington will receive $1,234,954 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 22 units, planning for a senior center, childcare assistance, elder services and support for a food pantry.

Easthampton will receive $551,958 for infrastructure improvements in the Admiral Street neighborhood.

Greenfield will receive $825,000 for housing rehabilitation to three units, public facilities improvements, design work for future West Street infrastructure improvements, a commercial rehabilitation program and support for a food pantry and elder services.

Holland, Brimfield and Wales will receive $565,300 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 13 units, a planning study for a senior center, support for a food pantry, and social service assistance for domestic violence prevention.

Huntington will receive $683,752 for infrastructure improvements to Kennedy Drive.

Montague will receive $612,065 for renovations to Spinner Park and for social services including family counseling, recovery counseling, a meals program, and youth services.

Monterey, Sandisfield and Egremont will receive $1,300,000 for housing rehabilitation for 28 units.

North Adams will receive $825,000 for Brayton Playground improvements, design work for Ashland Street, planning for street improvements, and social services.

Orange will receive $550,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to eight units and social service assistance for elder services, mediation services, family counseling, adult education, and a food pantry.

Palmer will receive $825,000 to provide housing rehabilitation to five units, Fairview Street sidewalk improvements, and domestic violence prevention.

Russell, Huntington and Middlefield will receive $1,296,830 for Pine Hill Road drainage improvements, a building re-use planning project, and for social services to support a food pantry, elder services, adult education, and domestic violence prevention.

Sheffield, New Marlborough and Otis will receive $1,256,368 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 20 units and design for ADA improvements to town hall.

Shelburne will receive $482,933 for upper Deerfield Avenue infrastructure improvements and to support a food pantry.

South Hadley will receive $550,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 15 units and for housing authority modernization.

Southwick will receive $550,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 14 units and design for Bungalow Street infrastructure improvements.

Ware and Hardwick will receive $903,434 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 14 units, code enforcement, design work for New Braintree Road infrastructure improvements and social services assistance for domestic violence prevention, health services, literacy services, and senior outreach.

Wendell and Shutesbury will receive $985,000 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 18 units.

West Springfield will receive $825,000 for to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to three units, public facilities improvements (Alice Corson Park, Boys and Girls Club), planning work, code enforcement, FTHB program and support for family self-sufficiency, homebuyer education, ESOL, employment training, and Head Start.