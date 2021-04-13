State awards funding for water infrastructure projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has announced $819-million in low-interest-rate loans and grants for 113 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects across the state.

The funding will go to construction, planning and asset management projects designed to improve water quality, upgrade or replace aging drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and cut treatment plant energy use and costs.

More information on the two SRF programs can be found here.

The State Revolving Fund (SRF) financing is administered by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (the Trust) and funds projects implemented by cities and towns, regional water supply and wastewater treatment districts, and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA). The projects include 78 clean water projects totaling approximately $622 million and 35 drinking water projects totaling approximately $195 million. An additional $2 million will be offered by the Trust as grants for 18 Asset Management Planning projects.

Ten of the drinking water infrastructure projects receiving financing will address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination, including in the city of Westfield.

The SRF is composed of two programs that have provided nearly $8 billion to Massachusetts projects: the Clean Water Fund, first capitalized in 1989; and the Drinking Water Fund, which began operation in 1999.