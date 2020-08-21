State awards grants for river and wetland restoration and climate adaptation

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Four ecological restoration projects in the towns of Plymouth, Mattapoisett, Wellfleet, Truro, and Northampton/Easthampton will be receiving $798,000 in state grant funding.

The projects help local partners remove aging dams, restore historic wetlands, and improve floodplain habitat and storage.

The river and wetland restoration grants are administered by the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER). DER brings together federal, state, and local agencies and organizations to plan, fund, and implement projects that restore rivers and wetlands while also helping communities adapt to climate change.

These projects are also designated as DER Priority Projects, making the projects eligible for technical services, including data collection, engineering, design work, permitting, project management and grants. Once completed, the projects will provide significant social, environmental, and economic benefits to the Commonwealth and local communities. Currently, 56 ecological restoration projects throughout the state are designated as Priority Projects.

Arcadia/Manhan Meadows Floodplain Forest Restoration Project Award: $48,500 In partnership with Mass Audubon, DER is working to restore approximately 15 acres of former agricultural fields to a high-terrace floodplain forest community within Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary. This effort is especially important due to the substantial decrease in floodplain forests along the Connecticut River since European settlement of the area, with little room for restoration of the acres that remain due to development, agricultural easements, or intact wetland communities. Funding from this grant will support implementation of Phase 1 of the restoration design.