State committee to conduct public examination of RMV issues

(WWLP) – The recent failures of the RMV will be scrutinized by state lawmakers soon.

This meeting comes after that tragic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last month, that killed seven people.

The Legislature’s Committee on Transportation announced Monday that it’s planning to conduct a public examination of what it called “the management, notice, and record-keeping issues” at the registry.

The driver in the New Hampshire crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, had been arrested in Connecticut for drunk driving in May.

Massachusetts failed to suspend his license, even after Connecticut tried twice to alert them about the arrest.

More than 1,100 Massachusetts drivers have since had their licenses suspended, as investigators continue to discover notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations, that had not been acted on.

A date has not yet been set for the oversight meeting.