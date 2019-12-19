State Fire Marshal offering holiday safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal is offering safety tips for the holiday season.

According to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey the first thing you should do is make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of your home.

Ostroskey says cooking is the leading cause of fires in homes, especially during the holiday season. To prevent a cooking fire, the fire marshal recommends:

Stand by your pan

Use a timer and always stand nearby when baking

If a fire does occur immediately put a lid over it

Heating is the second leading cause of home fires during the holiday season and the leading cause of carbon monoxide poisoning in homes. Ostroskey suggests the following:

Having your furnace and chimney checked by professionals

Dispose ashes in a metal ashcan with a lid outside

Use the three-foot rule and keep combustibles three feet away from heat sources

Christmas tree fires are rare but very serious. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, and one-quarter are caused by the tree being placed too close to a heating source. Ostroskey says the best way to prevent a Christmas Tree fire is to water it well every day, and dispose of it as soon as the holiday is over.

For more information on fire safety, contact your local fire department of the Department of Fire Services at 1-877-9-NO FIRE.