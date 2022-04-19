BOSTON STATEHOUSE (WWLP) – There’s a commission on Beacon Hill that wants to change the state flag and seal to better represent the state of Massachusetts and honor it’s native heritage.

Currently, the Massachusetts flag features a native American holding a bow and arrow with a disembodied arm above its head.

Critics of the flag say it perpetuates racism and represents a period of history where Native Americans were oppressed.

Chairwoman of the Flag and Seal Commission, Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, said, “Can’t change history, it is what it is, all we can do is revisit and illuminate what those impacts and implications have been.”

The commission, which includes politicians, historians, and indigenous leaders, will make recommendations for a revised or new design of the flag and seal.

Initially, their recommendation was due by October of 2021, but they have extended that deadline twice.

Today’s meeting was for another extension request. So far the group has not proposed a new design for the flag or seal. Commission members are expecting a lengthy debate on this issue.