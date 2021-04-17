State inspections resume at local automotive shops

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s new inspection system is now up and running after a malware attack a few weeks ago halted inspections across Massachusetts.

For over two weeks, drivers and automotive shops were in limbo, waiting for the state’s inspection system to be fixed. The state has given drivers with a sticker for March or April until the end of May to obtain their new inspection sticker.



Jiffy Lube in Feeding Hills was able to resume state inspections at 8 a.m. Saturday, so it didn’t take for a line of cars to form outside their shop. Joao Goncalves, the store manager, Jiffy Lube told 22News that state inspections make up a good part of their business.



“It actually is. The state inspections are a nice little addition to the building itself. Happy we have it so we can help people and keep their cars safe on the road,” Goncalves told 22News.

And inspections are important because oftentimes, it’s during these routine inspections that drivers are made aware of repairs that need to be done.



“It’s a knife in your heart you have to turn away anyone who wants to spend money on,” Timothy Andrew, President of Tyre Trak Automotive said.

Andrew told 22News they turned away at least a hundred customers over the last two weeks, so it was a significant setback for their business.

And even with the system back online, he’s expecting more issues to come, “this process as I understand it is starting from 0. And so everything in a complex system has been redone. So I expect more problems.”

MassDOT issued a statement saying, “The Commonwealth fully expects Applus to compensate the inspection station owners for the prolonged outages.”