State lawmakers to host hemp farm tour in western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Several state lawmakers will host a hemp farm tour in western Massachusetts today.

The purpose of the tour is for people to learn how the cannabis plant is being used by farmers.

State Senator Jo Comerford, and State Representatives Natalie Blais, Dan Carey, and Mindy Domb will host the tour.

They intend to show state and federal agencies, as well as legislators, how farmers use hemp to diversify their crops and the challenges farmers face.

State lawmakers passed a bill that would allow farmers to grow hemp on land protected by the Agricultural Preservation Restriction program.

Another bill was recently introduced to legalize food and other products made with hemp-derived CBD in Massachusetts.

The tour will begin in Whately at Noon and end in Hadley.