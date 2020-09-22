State legislators react to passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BOSTON (SHNS) – On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87.

Dozens of lawmakers took to social media, calling Ginsburg an icon and now they say they’re focusing on state policies that will help to keep her legacy alive. Ginsburg was only the second woman to serve on the U.S.Supreme Court.

During her 13 years there, she was a champion for women’s rights and an active civil rights advocate.

“That ability to cross generations, to cross those divides is very unique and something that we all just truly appreciated about her,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa said.

Ginsburg’s passing leaves some uncertainty for the future of the Supreme Court. Currently, five of the justices are conservatives and three are liberals.

If the presidents pick is accepted, it could result in the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

To protect the reproductive rights of women in the Commonwealth, lawmakers are hoping to pass the ROE ACT, and they want to do so by the end of this session.