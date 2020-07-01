State mortgage and rental assistance for households financially impacted by COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state is offering financial assistance through a new $20-million program to qualified low-income households facing difficulty making rent and mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) program will provide direct funding to eligible households who have suffered financial hardship. This is in addition to the state’s traditional Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program and will include households within the 50-80% range of Area Median Income (AMI).

Like the RAFT program, ERMA will provide up to $4,000 for eligible households to pay rent or mortgage payments in arrears going back to payments due April 1, 2020. Beginning July 1, applicants can contact one of the eleven agencies that administer RAFT on the state’s behalf, this includes the nine Housing Consumer Education Centers, as well as LHAND and the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance.

More information about housing assistance can be found here.