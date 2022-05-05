BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state is investing $4-million in a program that will provide internships to over 2,000 high school students in the Science-Technology-Engineering-Math (STEM) fields.

The new internship program will offer paid work experiences in STEM fields and make it easier for companies to hire students by paying their salaries through the state’s 16 regional Workforce Boards and 24 Career Centers.

The Career Centers and Workforce Boards will also help students prepare resumes, job applications and set up interviews and jobs with potential employers.

This program will be in addition to the state’s Connecting Activities internship program. Connecting Activities provides internships to nearly 8,000 high school students by partnering with local MassHire Workforce Boards to connect schools with businesses. It is a joint initiative of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DLWD).

A portion of the grant funding will also be awarded to MassLife Sciences Center and Mass Cyber Center to expand their existing internship programs by an additional 300 students.