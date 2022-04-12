CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police Air Wing helped locate a man who ran from a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Troopers were called to East Road in Clarksburg to search for a driver of a pickup truck who ran into the woods after being involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The State Police Air Wing used the aircraft’s Infrared camera to locate the 68-year-old Clarksburg man hiding in the woods. The man suffered minor injuries when he ran into the woods. No word on what charges he is facing.