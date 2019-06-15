State Police: Ambulance caught fire in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police were called to an ambulance that caught fire in Sandisfield Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Hamilton at the Lee State Police barracks told 22News, officials were called to 155 Sandisfield Road on Rt. 57 for a report of a van fire around 3 p.m.

When police and fire crews arrived, they found an Alert Ambulance van in flames. A 22News viewer sent us these photos of the van before and after the fire was put out.

Sgt. Hamilton said no injuries were reported. No word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was inside the ambulance when it caught fire.

State Police are still trying to determine the cause.