(WWLP) State Police have announced an upcoming sobriety checkpoint from Friday, April 15 into Saturday, April 16 in Hampden County.

According to Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, this sobriety checkpoint will raise awareness among the public about the implications of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Hampden County roadways by detecting and removing impaired drivers.

Mason, says the sobriety checkpoint will operate at different hours, that no arbitrary criteria will be used in selecting vehicles, that safety will be protected, and that any inconvenience to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to minimize fear and worry.

No additional information on where or when the sobriety checkpoint will occur has been released.