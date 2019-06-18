State Police: Cummington man hospitalized after threatening suicide with shotgun

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New information about an incident Monday on Mount Road in Cummington that involved multiple police departments.

A hostage negotiator and a police helicopter had been called in during the incident, which was reported at around noontime.

Original Story: State, local police dealing with “despondent man” in Cummington

State Police spokesman David Procopio said they were called to help deal with a man who had a shotgun with him, and was threatening suicide.

The man was brought into police custody before 3:30 p.m. and he was then taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.