State Police: High-speed chase led to four-car accident on I-91 in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high-speed chase on I-91 south in Springfield ended with four people, including a pregnant woman, being taken to the hospital during Friday evening’s rush hour.

According to State Police spokesman David Procopio, troopers from the Springfield barracks attempted to stop a vehicle with attached plates on the southbound lane of Route 391 near Exit 3 around 5 p.m.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Nathan Ricardo Davila of Chicopee, allegedly refused to stop for police and continued to drive at a high-speed. The chase was authorized by Troop B Headquarters while traffic was light, Procopio told 22News.

Davila allegedly continued to drive at a high-speed on Route 91 south, using the break down lane to pass other vehicles, and eventually crashing into others.

Springfield fire officials were called to assist with a four-vehicle accident following the chase. Captain Brian Tetreault confirmed that the accident involved two SUV’s and two sedans. A pregnant woman who was driving one of the sedans had to be extricated and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A 22-year-old woman, who Procopio said was Davila’s passenger during the high-speed chase, was treated for minor injuries.

The drivers who were struck by Davila as he attempted to escape police include a 39-year-old Longmeadow man driving a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, a 47-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut woman driving a 2014 Ford Explorer, a 29-year-old Vernon, Connecticut man driving a 2014 Mazda, and a 22-year-old East Longmeadow woman driving a 2016 Toyota Camry.

Troopers eventually caught up with Davila, who allegedly resisted arrest before being taken into custody. He was also treated for minor injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The Chicopee resident is facing 11 charges including attaching plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, speeding, marked lanes violation, breakdown lane violation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, violation of an abuse prevention order and four outstanding warrants.