State police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence Thursday morning that snarled the morning commute.

Troopers confirmed a pedestrian was struck near Exit 23 just before 5 a.m. temporarily closing all lanes of travel except for the far left lane.

The scene was cleared and all travel lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.

Eyewitness News saw several investigators, police and a medical examiner on scene.

No additional information was made immediately available.